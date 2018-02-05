The ‘soy boy’ epidemic – in which young men act effeminate without being gay – is likely caused by the “gender-bending” chemicals in food and water mentioned in a new study.

One of the chemicals, Bisphenol A (BPA), mimics the female sex hormone estrogen and is commonly found in plastic containers, reusable water bottles and store receipts – meaning that it’s almost impossible for growing teenagers to avoid exposure.

*cue sad music from those abused pet commercials* Hello fellow gamers. Help save other gamers from becoming open-mouthed soyboys pic.twitter.com/KcJvm3Ao9s — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) January 30, 2018

“A study by the University of Exeter, whose researchers tested urine samples from 94 teenagers, found 86% had traces of BPA in their body,” reported the Daily Mail. “Experts fear it is all but impossible to avoid the chemical, given the widespread use of plastic packaging for food.”

Chemicals like BPA are “gender-bending” because they disrupt the normal hormonal processes in men and women, and they’re a likely factor in the rise of “soy boys:” skinny, low testosterone males who gawk with their mouths open wide as they pose with their brand-new Nintendo Switch (or box of Cookie Crisp) for Instagram.

You’ve probably encountered at least one soy boy in your life:

– Calls himself a “feminist” and beta orbits women as “one of the gals” thinking it’ll get him laid before 35

– Still gets excited like a 10-year-old at Christmas over the newest Nintendo console

– Virtue signals “refugees welcome” or other Soros-funded political talking points

– Squirms at the thought of violence with other men, preferring instead to “wrestle” women Andy Kaufman-style (and losing, of course)

– Skinnier arms than a small child

– Has a scientifically-proven testosterone level lower than an octogenarian

Buzzfeed Crew Shocked To Learn They Have Low Testosterone Levels https://t.co/cQx7PJkxLy pic.twitter.com/YqZDEdMbau — Stephen Douglas (@restless94110) November 2, 2017

Is it really that surprising that a rise in estrogen mimickers in food products coincides with a rise in low-testosterone men?

And, when it comes to politics, the globalists love soy boys because they are too effeminate to rebel against the system.

The biological effects of “gender-bending” chemicals isn’t just limited to humans, however; a 2010 study by the University of Berkeley found that the pesticide atrazine can “turn male frogs into females.”

“Atrazine, one of the world’s most widely used pesticides, wreaks havoc with the sex lives of adult male frogs, emasculating three-quarters of them and turning one in 10 into females, according to a new study by University of California, Berkeley, biologists,” stated the study’s press release. “The 75% that are chemically castrated are essentially ‘dead’ because of their inability to reproduce in the wild, reports UC Berkeley’s Tyrone B. Hayes, professor of integrative biology.”

You can see the effects in this video:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News