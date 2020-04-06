Study: Smokers Appear Less Likely to Be Hospitalised with COVID-19

Smoking may reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized with coronavirus, claims a study.

Here is the abstract of the study – Smoking, vaping and hospitalization for COVID-19 – by researchers at the University of West Attica in Greece and New York University.

The study presents an analysis of the current smoking prevalence among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in China, compared to the population smoking prevalence in China (52.1% in males and 2.7% in females). Through a systematic research of the literature (PubMed) we identified 7 studies examining the clinical characteristics of a total of 2352 hospitalized COVID-19 patients that presented data on the smoking status.

