Study: Students Text While Asleep, But Don't Remember Doing So

College students are texting while sleeping and most don’t even remember doing so, according to a study.

CBS reports:

More than 25 percent of the kids surveyed said they texted in their sleep and 72 percent of those students say they don’t remember doing it, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

“…People have gotten used to sleeping next to their devices,” said sleep specialist Dr. John Werber. “So subconsciously people are falling off to sleep and there may be some angst about communicating with someone or contacting someone.

“They’re reaching for the phone in this kind of altered state [of] consciousness,” he said.

This news comes amid the preliminary results of a major ongoing study showing that smartphones and tablets are physically changing the brains of adolescents.

The $300 million study has already determined that just two hours a day of screen time hurts kids’ performances on thinking and language tests.

Interestingly, the state of California now wants to tax text messaging to effectively rob zombies in their sleep.

According to Mercury News:

State regulators have been ginning up a scheme to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor. The wireless industry and business groups have been working to defeat the proposal, now scheduled for a vote next month by the California Public Utilities Commission.

...It’s unclear how much individual consumers would be asked to pay their wireless carrier for texting services under the proposal. But it likely would be billed as a flat surcharge per customer — one of those irksome fees at the bottom of your wireless bill — not a fee per text.

Business groups, including the Bay Area Council, California Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Valley Leadership Group and others opposing the idea, calculated the new charges for wireless consumers could total about $44.5 million a year.