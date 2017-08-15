Study Suggests Drugging Up Germans to Accept More Migrants

Drugging up Germans with oxytocin will help make them “friendlier” to migrants and more susceptible to open borders, a study suggested.

Oxytocin, known as the “cuddle hormone” due to its generosity effects on humans, was suggested as part of a “treatment” for Germans who oppose EU migrant quotas, according to University of Bonn researchers.

“It appears that pairing oxytocin with a social norm can help counter the effects of xenophobia by enhancing altruistic behavior toward refugees,” the study stated.

The leader researcher, Prof. Rene Hurlemann, claimed that “given the right circumstances, oxytocin may help promote the acceptance and integration of migrants into Western cultures.”

In other words, let’s just drug Germans into accepting a globalist agenda.

The study asked 100 native Germans their opinions on migrants, then gave half of them a dose of oxytocin while the other half received a placebo.

Then the Germans were asked to decide how to divvy up charity through 50 scenarios, half of which involved local Germans in need and half involving migrants.

Ultimately the study found that Germans already conditioned to accept migrants through government propaganda would become even more generous after taking oxytocin.

“Oxytocin clearly increases generosity towards those in need, however, if this altruistic fundamental attitude is missing, the hormone alone cannot create it,” Hurlemann stated.

The study highlights how academia often serves as a priesthood class which “validates” the government’s agenda with “scientific studies.”

Here we see it with the EU’s “open borders” agenda, but we’ve also seen it with the academic “climate change” research which always “confirms” the government’s assertion that “man-made global warming” is a major threat only globalism can stop.

This isn’t surprising once you realize the global power structure consists of influential titans of entertainment, media, academia and government who are all interconnected in a vast, global network which meets in secret and rules through consensus.

And that’s why you see their open borders and “global warming” agendas pushed on the public through movies, news reports and scientific “research” in unison.

This creates a cascading effect of legitimacy which hides the globalists’ true agenda: the centralization of power in the hands of a few.

