Study: Transgender Hormone Treatments Lower IQ

A study monitoring the cognitive effects of sex hormones on an 11-year-old child showed significant decrease in IQ points after hormone disruptors were administered.

Published in the Frontiers in Human Neuroscience medical journal in November 2017, the study observed the 11-year-old, who was born a boy, before and after hormone suppressors “to review the effects of puberty suppression on the brain white matter during adolescence.”

“According to the results obtained through the cognitive evaluations, the patient presented a decrease in their overall intellectual performance after the onset of pubertal block, pointing to immaturity in her cognitive development,” scientists reported.

After 28 months of hormone suppression, scientists noted the patient’s brain white matter “remained unchanged… which may be related to reduced serum testosterone levels.”

In a subsequent discussion, researchers stated the subject’s global IQ (GIQ) “was further slightly reduced during the follow-up with [hormone disruptor] treatment.”

“In fact, the low average GIQ together with impairment in the perceptual organization of intelligence and processing speed index presented even before treatment suggest that any neurodevelopmental immaturity may have been potentiated by pubertal suppression,” the study reads.

“Some questions emerge from these findings, especially regarding the influence of sex steroids on cognition during puberty. It is likely that the structural and microstructural changes in the brain during adolescence, as discussed above, may interfere on the achievement of complete cognitive potential.”

Read the study here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2017.00528/full

The study’s results were highlighted on Twitter Wednesday by an endocrinologist, who noted “Testosterone is important for normal male brain maturation.”

“As the [editor-in-chief] of the [British Medical Journal] has said, [puberty blockers] are being used in a state of ‘profound scientific ignorance,'” the scientist wrote.

