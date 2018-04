Eating turmeric may be a highly effective way to relieve migraines.

This spice, which has been a staple in Indian and south-east Asian meals for thousands of years, has become hugely popular in recent years for its many health benefits, from lowering heart disease risk to clearing up bad skin.

Increasingly, it is also being seen as a way to relieve head pain, since curcumin, its active ingredient, has anti-inflammatory effects and is a strong antioxidant.

