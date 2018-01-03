Study: Young Male Migrants Fuel Rise In Violence In Germany

The recent influx of mostly young, male migrants into Germany has led to an increase in violent crime in the country, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday.

The study used figures from the northern state of Lower Saxony to examine the impact of refugee arrivals on crime in 2015 and 2016, a period when the number of violent crimes reported increased by 10.4 percent.

The authors concluded that 92 percent of the additional crimes recorded could be attributed to the increase in refugee numbers.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul: Pakistan Burns Our Flag And Imprisons Christians

Rand Paul: Pakistan Burns Our Flag And Imprisons Christians

World News
Comments
Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

World News
Comments

2018 Begins With Russiagate Implosion

World News
Comments

Shock Video: NYE Migrant Lynch Mob Brutally Attacks Female Officer

World News
Comments

Report: 81 Reporters Killed In 2017, Number Likely Underreported

World News
Comments

Comments