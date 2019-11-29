Stuffed? Woman Needs Her Ass Amputated After "Enhancing" It With Illegal Injections

Model Courtney Barnes may have a little less room this Thanksgiving to stuff her turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and dessert.

That’s because she has been told by doctors she may need to have her entire ass amputated, after “enhancing” it with illegal injections, according to the NY Post.

Barnes, who is known as Miss Miami, said on the E! show “Botched” that she is desperate to get her body back after the injections. But Doctors told her that in order to fix her ass, it may have to be amputated.

“Amputate the whole booty? I’m not doing that. No, I’m not doing that. I’m not amputating butts,” she responded.

She had the illegal fillers injected when she was 22 years old and working as a dancer in a club.

She said: “When I was in college I got a job dancing at a club. The first night, after really not making no money on the stage, there was a dancer who walked up to me and she told me that I needed some more booty if I wanted to make some more money. That’s when I found out about the injections that gave me my big booty problems.”

She continued: “So I made the appointment and she showed up at my hotel room. She told me she worked for a cosmetic surgeon and that’s how she was able to get her hands on what she needed. I asked her why she was doing it outside of the office and that’s when she told me the procedure was illegal. It’s foolish, definitely, but all I wanted was a big booty.”

She underwent three rounds of injections over a year, but that wasn’t enough. And it was during the fourth round that problems began, she said.

Barnes said: “This time I showed up at her house to have my injections, but after leaving my injections were beginning to leak out of my butt. My butt had so many dimples so I called the lady who injected me immediately. She told me it probably could be fixed with a few more shots and that’s how round number five got started.”

She continued: “That round of injections, it seemed like it only made my butt bigger. She did not fill in the holes. Then number six happened. It made it a bit worse. There was nothing I could do to fix my butt. After six rounds of butt injections, I believe I spent about seven or eight thousand dollars to get me right here, with these big booty problems.”

Barnes has embraced the ass implants, posting photos to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers and writing an Autobiography called “I Am Not My Body — But I Wanted a Bigger Behind,” which warns young women about the dangers of getting implants.

Dr. Terry Dubrow examined Barnes but says he can’t find where her old ass begins and her new one starts.

Dubrow commented on the show: “Whoa, I’ve never felt anything like this before. Because the masses are so superficially located, you absolutely can’t remove all of them. Unless you amputate … the whole booty.”

And what would this feel good story be without a silver lining? Dubrow concluded: “The good news is that the person didn’t seem to inject much of it into the muscle — and that’s how people die. You get into the blood vessel of the buttock muscle and it goes right into the main blood vessel that goes back to your heart and your lungs. That’s how they’re killing people, so it’s very good that you don’t have that problem.”