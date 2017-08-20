‘Stupid black b*tch! Supposed to be on our side!’: AntiFa Yells at Black Officer during Boston Protest

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Footage out of Saturday’s Free Speech counter-protest in Boston shows Antifa protesters berating a black officer because of his skin color.

"You stupid ass black bitch! You're supposed to be on our side!" – that's what this protester screamed in the face of a black police officer https://t.co/w1ko436US4 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 20, 2017

My footage from Boston: violent clashes between the police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/S1vWB0hDV0 — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 20, 2017