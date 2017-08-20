‘Stupid black b*tch! Supposed to be on our side!’: AntiFa Yells at Black Officer during Boston Protest
Footage out of Saturday’s Free Speech counter-protest in Boston shows Antifa protesters berating a black officer because of his skin color.

