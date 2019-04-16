"Submit to Islam": South Carolina Church Vandalized With Islamic-Themed Graffiti

A South Carolina church had three of its 125-year-old windows broken and was vandalized with Islamic graffiti that read, “submit to God thru Islam”.

“Muhammed is his prophet” was also spray-painted on the outside of Midway Presbyterian Church on Sunday hours after celebrating Palm Sunday.

The Anderson Police Department is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“I hope they get changed with a hate crime!” said one respondent on Facebook.

“This is what happens when this ideology is allowed to permeate our country,” added another.

However, other respondents expressed doubt that a Muslim was behind the attack, speculating that it could have just as easily been high school kids.