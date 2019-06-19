SubscribeStar Emerges as Lifeline for Independent Voices

In the wake of Big Tech’s scorched-earth censorship campaign, social media site SubscribeStar has emerged as one of the dominant platforms for creators to maintain their independence.
As PayPal and Patreon moved to de-platform anyone with an opinion right-of-center, SubscribeStar picked up the slack and gave creators a way for audiences to still sponsor the content they love.
SubscribeStar is a tier-level subscription membership system that allows you to set monthly contributions to your favorite censored voices.
Subscribe to our official Infowars SubscribeStar accounts, and help us continue the fight against globalism:
Alex Jones – https://www.subscribestar.com/alexjones
Paul Joseph Watson – https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-joseph-watson
Owen Shroyer – https://www.subscribestar.com/owen-shroyer
🚨 Follow #AlexJones on #SubscribeStar for direct access to behind the scenes content + video messages from Alex Jones himself! ⭐⭐⭐
👇👇👇 https://t.co/00EG5MX2bm #AlexJones #AlexJonesShow #Infowars #Newswars #InfowarsArmy pic.twitter.com/6O2gpO7VeM
— Brian Wilson (@RedPilledTV) June 19, 2019
People have asked how they can support me.
I have created a SubscribeStar.
The fight back against censorship requires resources.
I appreciate you having my back more than ever.https://t.co/jeM65NJSRC
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 6, 2019
Wow! Twitter Proves In Real Time Why I Made A Subscribestar! https://t.co/5Srgu7fLwK https://t.co/b1bzy1SgMx
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 19, 2019