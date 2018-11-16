Sucking on Your Baby’s Pacifier Good for Their Health - Study

Image Credits: Philipp Antar / Wikimedia Commons.

Could sucking on your baby’s pacifier reduce their risk of developing asthma and allergies? According to a new study, it just might.

In a study released Friday by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Mich., researchers found babies had a “lower level” of the antibody Immunoglobulin E, or IgE, when their parents sucked on their pacifier to clean it. IgE is “linked to the development of allergies and asthma,” according to the study.

While more research is needed, and experts caution parents not to conclude that sucking on the pacifier is a sure way to prevent the development of allergies or asthma in their child, the study suggests babies may receive “healthy oral bacteria that will affect the early development of their child’s immune system” when a pacifier is cleaned in this way.

