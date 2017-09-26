Sudanese Migrant Admits Guilt In Mass Shooting at Tennessee Church

A Sudanese immigrant admitted to being the triggerman who killed one parishioner and seriously injured seven others Sunday at a Nashville-area church, according to a police affidavit ahead of his first court appearance.

Emanuel Kidega Samson, of La Vergne, told cops during an interview that he “fired upon the church building” after arriving there with a handgun, the Tennessean reported, citing the affidavit.

Samson, who was been charged with one count of murder and is likely to face other charges, will appear in Davidson County General Sessions court Wednesday and is being held at a county jail without bond.

