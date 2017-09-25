Sudanese Migrant Who Shot Up Tennessee Church Radicalized by Anti-White Rhetoric?

The Sudanese migrant who shot up a church in Tennessee yesterday, killing one woman and wounding seven other people, had previously expressed sympathy with a video that argued white men were a bigger terror threat than Muslims.

Wearing a ski-mask, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ at 11:15am yesterday morning, killing 39-year-old parishioner Melanie Smith as she was walking to her car.

Samson then entered the rear of the building and began firing indiscriminately. He was stopped after a struggle with licensed gun owner Robert Engle, who was pistol whipped but forced Samson to accidentally shoot himself in the chest during the fight.

The shooter was taken to hospital and will now be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Samson shared a Mic video back in February entitled “white terrorism” which facetiously argued that Donald Trump should be “considering a ban on white men” because of the claim that, “You’re more likely to be killed by a white man than a Muslim terrorist.”

Mic is a left-wing website that routinely peddles far-left content that appeals to social justice warriors and Black Lives Matter supporters.

“Stop falling for stupidity so easily,” commented the killer.

So the man who shot seven white people at a church in #Antioch shared this @mic video titled "White Terrorism" back in February. pic.twitter.com/dz8fMKVq1r — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatchOrg) September 25, 2017

The video is typical of far-left anti-white rhetoric that plays on racist propaganda and has become normalized on social media.

Leftists appear to be panicking about the fact that the incident bolsters Donald Trump’s travel ban, given that Sudan was on the original list of banned countries.

One Reddit poster asked another user not to link to a story that showed a picture of the gunman because it would “embolden Trump voters”.

The left is panicking over the Sudanese migrant who shot up a church in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/PBPT8oNBhc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 25, 2017

Last year, Dallas massacre gunman Micah Johnson was motivated by a similar grievance, stating that he “wanted to kill white people” before killing five police officers and injuring seven.

NYPD cop killer Ismaaiyl Brinsley also executed two police officers at point blank range as part of a Black Lives Matter revenge attack in response to the death of Michael Brown.

Suggestions that Samson’s motivation was racial once again emphasize how the extremist rhetoric of the alt-left is causing unstable people to act out violently.

