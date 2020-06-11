Suffocation and Breakouts: Face Masks Wreaking Havoc on Human Body

Mandatory face mask orders are not only preventing people from breathing properly, but also from having clear skin.

Aside from inhibiting face-to-face communication, recent reports describe people complaining about being unable to breathe while wearing face masks recommended by the CDC, especially as summer rages on.

I Can’t Breathe

“It’s like suffocating. Absolutely suffocating,” one person recently told CBS Pittsburgh, adding that on hot days, “I feel like I’m in a melting pot.”

“It definitely limits activity and that’s why I think you see so many people with them just on the mouth,” another person said, while a pro-mask interviewee wearing a bandana said, “It’s a little sweaty, but it’s worth it not spreading coronavirus.”

Complaints from people claiming they’re unable to breathe while wearing masks are also piling up on social media.

I HATE wearing my mask I can’t breathe , it fogs my glasses , I can’t wear gloss , I have to scream for people to hear me , I can’t understand what people saying… etc etc etc — Drake (@OutOfYa_League) June 7, 2020

i take that mask off wherever idc i can’t breathe — @stuckupmeme ♛ (@stuckupmeme1) June 6, 2020

I can't breathe in this mask pic.twitter.com/lBZz46qTLc — (@ikhlaasisinsane) June 8, 2020

These mask is have me feeling like I can’t breathe — Queen Gemmmmaaa (@iamgemma649) June 10, 2020

I can't wait for the day that I'll be able to move around freely without a mask. This thing suffocates me, I can't breathe normally pic.twitter.com/xNzi6HUu33 — Nolali (@Amza_5) June 8, 2020

Bro I can’t breathe in this mask — Mondre (@_mondresmooth) June 4, 2020

I can't breathe properly with a face mask.#NoToFaceMasks — Rudi Sono (@Rudi81721236) June 5, 2020

The issue is worsening as we head into summer months, and one doctor told CBS Pittsburgh people should be removing masks at every opportunity.



“When you are outside, away from people, yes. When you are exercising, when you are with family, when you are with a small group of friends in the backyard, yes, you don’t have to wear your mask,” said Allegheny Health Network doctor of internal medicine Dr. Brian Lamb.

To top it off, Dr. Lamb says if you’re not washing your face mask daily, you’re basically wearing a petri dish.

“The heat and humidity build up in your mask and make a beautiful breeding ground for bacteria,” he said.

Of course in removing a mask one might touch their face, violating yet another cardinal CDC rule.

This fact was acknowledged by NIAID head Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview on 60 Minutes in March, where he admitted masks were essentially futile and often result in other problems.

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet,” Fauci said, “but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is, and often there are unintended consequences – people keep fiddling with the masks and they’re touching their face.”

A registered nurse last month also tried to warn people that wearing a face mask for long periods can be harmful to the body and that breathing in recycled oxygen and carbon dioxide can throw blood PH levels out of balance.

On a side note, Infowars has also documented instances in which masks hindered breathing to the point they nearly killed people trying to exercise, or drive.

In April, we reported on a car crash caused by a motorist wearing an N95 face mask while driving, and last month we covered a jogger who suffered a collapsed lung after running for a period of time while also wearing the mask.

Face Masks Ruining Faces

Besides masks preventing inhalation of essential oxygen, they’re also causing people to suffer acne breakouts, dubbed “mask-ne.”

At first, “mask-ne” was only affecting frontline health care workers who wore masks daily during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, but as governors and mayors began to impose mask orders (towards the end of the lockdown), more people noticed their faces breaking out in pimples.

The issue has become so widespread that beauty publications such as Glamour and Elle magazines have dedicated articles to “mask-ne” and how to prevent and treat it.

New York City dermatologist Dendy Engleman, MD told Elle the issue is masks rubbing against faces, irritating the skin.

“Acne mechanica comes from friction,” says New York City dermatologist Dendy Engleman, MD. “You irritate the skin, you get clogging of the pores, and then you get sebum and bacteria that proliferate under the skin.” What you’ll notice are tiny shallow whiteheads rather than the deep and painful bumps (those are caused by hormones). While it might seem like mask-induced breakouts would be caused by skin being “suffocated” or “blocked” by a mask, that’s not likely. “A lot of people think of it as a physical occlusion, but it would really need to be stuck to your skin in that case, like an adhesive,” says Engleman.

Masks, especially dirty ones, irritate the skin due to a number of factors, as one plastic surgeon described to the Washington Post:

Masks trap moisture, sweat, oil and dirt close to our skin. The resulting blemishes can include acne, small bumps, inflamed hair follicles, irritation, pressure sores, broken blood vessels, contact dermatitis and rosacea, said Jacob Steiger, a facial plastic surgeon in South Florida. Habits we engage in while wearing masks can exacerbate the problem. Because the masks tend to move (there are very few custom-fitting masks on the market), we’re continually touching our faces to adjust them, leaving behind dirt or other irritants on our skin. We also move the mask around to eat or to take a sip of coffee — and any friction causes irritation. Even the simple act of breathing is a complication. “When we breathe or talk into the masks, we increase moisture, which ends up changing our skin’s natural PH,” Steiger said. “This can result in an overgrowth of bacteria, which can create acne, inflamed hair follicles and a flare-up of rosacea.”

Speaking to Glamour Magazine, skin care specialist Lucy Xu elaborated on how dirty, sweaty masks can clog pores:

“Keeping your mask clean is imperative for ensuring that you are keeping your skin clean and free from any harmful bacteria that could cause you to breakout,” says Lucy. “Furthermore, the air from breathing in a confined space will build up underneath the mask and will begin to suffocate the skin. This mixed with sweating and long periods of wearing the mask will act as a breeding ground for bacteria leading to potential breakouts and congestion, so its super important to ensure that you remove your mask when you aren’t wearing it to allow the skin to breathe and to get some air into the mask,” she says.

One solution proposed is to wash masks daily, but even that presents a problem, as Glamour recommends buying special detergent to reduce skin irritation.

This in itself could present a problem. We’re not used to having washing detergents to close to our face. Try switching to a gentle fragrance and enzyme free detergent…

Xu fortunately advised Glamour readers to take off masks “as much as possible to allow skin to breathe and to make sure your mask doesn’t become too sweaty,” and to be careful where it’s stored.

“Once you take the mask off put it in a safe place away from anywhere it could gather bacteria. Perhaps pop it in a material pouch or drawstring bag for safety,” Xu said.

Of course, all the aforementioned health issues can be avoided if you simply don’t wear a mask.

