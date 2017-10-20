Sugar Can Fuel Cancerous Cells, Study Says

Different types of foods have been linked to cancer, including saturated fats and processed meats. Now scientist say sugar can fuel the disease, too.

Researchers from universities in Belgium recently conducted a nine-year experiment, published in Nature Communications, that revealed how sugar stimulates the growth of tumors.

They explained that healthy cells receive energy through aerobic respiration, a process that transforms digested food into energy molecules. To complete the process, oxygen is required so that carbon dioxide can be released.

On the other hand, cancerous cells get energy from fermenting sugar, which causes tumor growth. This is called the Warburg effect.

Read more