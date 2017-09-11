Suicide bomber wounds troops, civilians in Afghanistan attack

Image Credits: twitter, TOLOnews.

A suicide bomber on Monday injured “a small number” of service members who are part of NATO operations in Afghanistan, as well as several civilians, according to a statement from Operation Resolute Support.

The bomber used a vehicle filled with explosives to target a Resolute Support convoy near the village of Qal’eh-ye Musa Bala in Parwan Province.

“The wounded service members were taken to the Bagram Airfield hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life threatening,” the statement said.

“The Afghan civilians were evacuated to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.”

Read more


Related Articles

Six Injured In Suspected Chemical Attack at German Airport

Six Injured In Suspected Chemical Attack at German Airport

World at War
Comments
Trump admin considers new 'mini-nukes' program

Trump admin considers new ‘mini-nukes’ program

World at War
Comments

Japan plans mass evacuations as NK nuke fears grow

World at War
Comments

Radiation Detected Following North Korea Nuke Test

World at War
Comments

North Korea warns US will pay for ‘political prostitute’ Nikki Haley’s ‘hysteric fit’

World at War
Comments

Comments