Suicide bomber wounds troops, civilians in Afghanistan attack

A suicide bomber on Monday injured “a small number” of service members who are part of NATO operations in Afghanistan, as well as several civilians, according to a statement from Operation Resolute Support.

The bomber used a vehicle filled with explosives to target a Resolute Support convoy near the village of Qal’eh-ye Musa Bala in Parwan Province.

“The wounded service members were taken to the Bagram Airfield hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life threatening,” the statement said.

“The Afghan civilians were evacuated to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.”

