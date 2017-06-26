Suicide Bombers Kill Nine in Nigerian City of Maiduguri

Suicide bombers killed nine people and wounded 13 others in multiple blasts in northeast Nigeria’s Maiduguri, police said on Monday, the latest in a spate of attacks in the city worst hit by the Islamist militant Boko Haram insurgency.

A number of suicide bomb attacks by suspected members of the jihadist group have taken place in the capital of Borno state and its environs in the last few weeks, including blasts that killed 12 people on June 19 and a June 7 raid which left 14 dead.

Borno police said a male suicide bomber killed a security guard after entering the University of Maiduguri, near the city center, on Sunday evening at 10:20 p.m. (5.20 p.m. ET).

Four female suicide bombers killed eight people around an hour later on the outskirts of the city in Zannari community, in the Gwange district of Jere local government authority after detonating devices in residential buildings.

Read more