Suicide Bombers Storm Chinese Consulate In Pakistan

Gunfire and an explosion were heard as three suicide bombers of a Pakistani insurgent group possessing hand grenades and weapons attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, police officials have confirmed.

According to witnesses, the weapons were fired near the consulate in Clifton Block 4 around 9.30am local time (4.30am GMT). At least two policemen were shot dead in the attack and a security guard was wounded. Local media reported that the injured had reached Jinnah hospital.

It is not yet clear whether Chinese officials were harmed but Karachi police chief Amir Shaikh confirmed the attackers were not able to get inside the consulate.

