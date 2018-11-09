Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

Image Credits: Abdirazak Hussein Farah / Contributor / Getty.

Suicide attackers set off two car bombs at a hotel in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least 22 people, police said.

The militant Islamist group al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Hotel Sahafi, which is near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Hotel guards and CID officers opened fire after the blasts, police added. Then, about 20 minutes later, a third explosion from a bomb placed in a three-wheeled “tuk-tuk” vehicle near the hotel hit the busy street, witnesses said.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Bolton: More Iranian Sanctions "Possible"

Bolton: More Iranian Sanctions “Possible”

World at War
Comments
Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

World at War
Comments

Trump Unloads on Obama Over How He Left Military

World at War
Comments

Expert: America Is A Soft Target For Asymmetrical Warfare / ANTIFA Riots

World at War
Comments

F-35 Squadron Tests for Combat Deployments

World at War
Comments

Comments