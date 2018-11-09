Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

Suicide attackers set off two car bombs at a hotel in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least 22 people, police said.

The militant Islamist group al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Hotel Sahafi, which is near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Hotel guards and CID officers opened fire after the blasts, police added. Then, about 20 minutes later, a third explosion from a bomb placed in a three-wheeled “tuk-tuk” vehicle near the hotel hit the busy street, witnesses said.

