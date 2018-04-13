Sun Probe Sensor Issue Has NASA's Attention

As a NASA spacecraft designed to fly closer to the sun than ever before arrived in Florida for launch, project officials are still studying problems with sensors on the spacecraft.

NASA shipped the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft from the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland to Florida in the early morning hours of April 3. The spacecraft is now at an Astrotech Space Operations processing facility in Titusville, Florida, near the Kennedy Space Center.

In that facility, the spacecraft will undergo additional work, including the installation of a heat shield that will protect the spacecraft from the intense heat of the sun. The spacecraft is scheduled for launch on a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy during a launch window that opens July 31 and runs through August 19.

