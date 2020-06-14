Sunday Live: Antifa 'Autonomous Zones' Springing Up Across Country As Dems Order Police To Stand Down

Image Credits: @JackPosobiec/Twitter.

Alex Jones breaks down the latest developments on Antifastan AKA the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, including news that more such lawless areas are popping up in other cities now that Antifa is emboldened and police are demoralized. Jones also discusses the media’s sudden pivot from cheerleading the race riots to condemning President Trump for daring to hold a rally in Oklahoma next week amid the discredited coronavirus pandemic.

