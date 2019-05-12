Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is readying its counterstrike against President Trump, just as Iran is threatening a confrontation with U.S. forces off the Persian Gulf. He also discusses Big Tech’s plans to redefine the First Amendment as they consolidate their power.
Sunday Live! As War With Iran Looms, Trump’s War With Deep State Heats Up — Join Alex Jones For This Epic Report
The planet is truly in crisis, and only YOU can beat the censors by spreading this critical link!
Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.