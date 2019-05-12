Sunday Live! As War With Iran Looms, Trump's War With Deep State Heats Up -- Join Alex Jones For This Epic Report

Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is readying its counterstrike against President Trump, just as Iran is threatening a confrontation with U.S. forces off the Persian Gulf. He also discusses Big Tech’s plans to redefine the First Amendment as they consolidate their power.


