Live Sunday Coronavirus News Briefing: Doctors Across U.S. Come Forward To Defend Trump

On this LIVE Sunday show, Alex Jones breaks down a bombshell report by a California doctor duo breaking down the real science behind the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the mainstream media and government’s misleading and hysterical portrayal of the crisis.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Watch the full length presentation with Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield, California breaking down the science of coronavirus spread, and explaining the implications of prolonged isolation in society:

Trusted science and the latest data on the Wuhan coronavirus spell out a very bad health dilemma with the global lockdown:

Greg Reese explains what all this means for the upcoming election in his critical report:

See the video YouTube censored about UV light therapy treatment against coronavirus:

