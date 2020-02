Researcher Mike Adams explains a massive coverup of the coronavirus by the elites. Meanwhile, Alex Jones bullhorns Bernie Sanders at a rally in Austin, Texas, while the Democrat establishment, led by the mainstream media, panics after Sanders decisively won the Nevada caucus, spelling doom for their prospects of retaking power in 2020.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!