Sunday Live! Democrats Have Officially Gone Insane, Antifa Viciously Beating Journalists In Broad Daylight

Image Credits: Natural News.

Alex Jones breaks down how the Democrats have descended into total madness as far-left group Antifa have declared open war on anyone who doesn’t bow to social justice orthodoxy, and President Trump makes history as the first sitting president to enter North Korea.


Related Articles

Antifa Plans Acid Attacks on D.C. Free Speech Rally, Vows To Blind Attendees

Antifa Plans Acid Attacks on D.C. Free Speech Rally, Vows To Blind Attendees

U.S. News
Comments
AOC Photographer Demands Removal of Images Showing Congresswoman Crying Over Nothing

AOC Photographer Demands Removal of Images Showing Congresswoman Crying Over Nothing

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Writer Calls For Doxxing Of Border Patrol Agents

U.S. News
comments

Battered Joe Biden Drops 10 Points After First Debate

U.S. News
comments

Trump Dismisses Jimmy Carter Criticism: ‘He Was A Terrible President’

U.S. News
comments

Comments