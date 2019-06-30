Alex Jones breaks down how the Democrats have descended into total madness as far-left group Antifa have declared open war on anyone who doesn’t bow to social justice orthodoxy, and President Trump makes history as the first sitting president to enter North Korea.
Sunday Live! Democrats Have Officially Gone Insane, Antifa Viciously Beating Journalists In Broad Daylight
Image Credits: Natural News.