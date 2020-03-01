Sunday Live: NIH Confirms Community Outbreaks Of Coronavirus In U.S.

Image Credits: runner of art/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down the latest coronavirus developments, including the National Institute of Health confirming community outbreaks in the U.S., prompting panic-buying in some areas of the country.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Check out the following Zero Hedge article to see the shocking coronavirus panic videos:

At Stores Across The Country, The Panic Coronavirus Hoarding Begins

Update (March 1): Increasing fear of a Covid-19 outbreak has forced many Americans out of their homes and millennials from their parents’ basements to panic buy food at Costco stores across the country this weekend:

And apparently everyone has different priorities ahead of a possible pandemic. As one person loaded up on “condoms and a big jar of coconut oil.”

* * *

The same long lines that we’ve seen in China, Japan, South Korea, and across the world as people panic buy food and health supplies have started in the US.

On Saturday, the US Surgeon General urged people to “stop buying masks,” saying on Twitter that they’re not effective in preventing the general public from catching coronavirus.

Despite the CDC telling everyone to calm down, alleged video of long lines pouring out of a Costco store in Brooklyn, New York, surfaced on YouTube Saturday afternoon.

This angle shows hundreds of people lined up outside of the Brooklyn Costco today in the freezing cold for a chance to load up on supplies amid virus fears.

This comes days after we reported Hawaiians raced to Sam’s Club and Costco to panic buy food and health supplies as virus fears surge.

And as we noted earlier today: “The great panic of 2020 is underway” as Americans are now stocking up on supplies as a pandemic could be imminent.

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

An ISIS-Inspired Murder and DOJ Coverup in the CMU—Part 3 of the CMU Series

An ISIS-Inspired Murder and DOJ Coverup in the CMU—Part 3 of the CMU Series

U.S. News
Comments
Prison Officials Fear Harvey Weinstein May End Up Like Epstein

Prison Officials Fear Harvey Weinstein May End Up Like Epstein

U.S. News
Comments

Cubans Rally For Trump & Against Communism at Miami Rally

U.S. News
comments

Video: L.A. Man Claims City Preventing Him From Removing Homeless Camped On His Property

U.S. News
comments

Mike Bloomberg Spreads Edited Video Of Trump, Falsely Claims He Said Coronavirus Was Hoax

U.S. News
comments

Comments