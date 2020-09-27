Sunday Live: Democrats Melt Down Over Trump SCOTUS Pick Barrett, Vow Total War On Capitol Hill & Across USA

Image Credits: Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down the coming war between Senate Democrats and Republicans over the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which includes everything from impeachment to boycotting hearings. Meanwhile, the far-left is continuing to wage real war on Americans in major Democrat-controlled cities across the country with only a few weeks to go until the election.

