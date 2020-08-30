This Is A Must-Watch Live Sunday Edition Of The Alex Jones Show: Deep State-Sponsored Riots Tied To Coup Plan

Image Credits: Nathan Howard/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down how the culture war between the far-left and conservatives is boiling over into a full-blown civil war egged on by Democrat leaders and the mainstream media after a Trump supporter was shot and killed in cold blood in downtown Portland, with the shooter still at large. A witness of the killing joins the show to describe what she saw, and we’ll break down exclusive information related to the Democrats’ COVID-19 highway checkpoint scheme.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley made an unusual public announcement last week that the U.S. military would not settle any election dispute, in effect rejecting the Democrats’ calls to remove President Trump with a Deep State coup.

