Sunday Live: Dems Vow Not To Accept Election Results If They Lose -- Claim Russian Interference!

Alex Jones breaks down how, in the face of tightening polls, even more top Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer are announcing contingency plans should they lose the election to President Trump, with VP candidate Kamala Harris reviving the Russia collusion hoax to claim they will somehow steal the election for Trump.

We’ll also cover how the United Nations was force to admit that a Bill Gates-funded polio vaccine is giving the Third World polio, and how the World Bank website lists a record of coronavirus test kits being exported to various countries in 2018.

