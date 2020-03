Alex Jones breaks down the Chinese COVID-19 psychological and biological weapon as the Federal Reserve takes desperate measures to keep the U.S. economy on life support as coronavirus cases in the country exceed 27,000. Meanwhile, more states are imposing “shelter in place” ordinances to grapple with the outbreak.

