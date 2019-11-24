Sunday Live - ADL Calls For Arrest of Mark Zuckerberg & Planetary Purge of Free Speech

Alex Jones breaks down the Anti-Defamation League’s authoritarian demands for Big Tech to stifle free speech ahead of the 2020 election to consolidate total control of the narrative and obliterate political dissent.
Also tune in at infowars.com/show
Image Credits: Xinhua News Agency / Contributor / Getty.
Alex Jones breaks down the Anti-Defamation League’s authoritarian demands for Big Tech to stifle free speech ahead of the 2020 election to consolidate total control of the narrative and obliterate political dissent.
Also tune in at infowars.com/show