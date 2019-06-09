Sunday Live! -- New York Times Announces Plan To Ban All Conservatives From YouTube

Alex Jones breaks down the New York Times’ desperate hit piece demonizing all conservatives who use YouTube in a bid to shut down political viewpoints that aren’t in lockstep with leftist ideology.
In their newest op-ed titled, “The Making of A YouTube Radical,” NYT ramps up its war against conservatives by demonizing anybody who watches anything close to conservative content on YouTube as the war against free speech hits a terrifying new level.
The conclusion of the NY Times piece is that you watching their videos eventually led to you becoming a liberal – the opposite of what you’re claiming here.
But helping giant corporations generate hysteria to silence their competition is more important than truth I guess. https://t.co/hfI3JVQDto
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 9, 2019