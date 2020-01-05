Sunday Live! Globalists Attempt To Frame Trump For WWIII That They Started

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images.

Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down exclusive intel outlining how President Trump has side-stepped the Deep State’s scheme to trap him into World War III with Iran by targeting their top military general Qassam Soleimani.

Also check out this video of Alex Jones laying out how the Deep State was manipulating Trump using backchannels in Iran to try to create a national crisis to embarrass the president.

