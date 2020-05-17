Sunday Live: Trump Says No To Forced Injections As World Awakens To NWO/Gates Takeover

Alex Jones breaks down the Democrats’ accelerating tyranny as the coronavirus crisis continues, with the mainstream media openly cheerleading for the destruction of America’s economy in the name of removing President Trump in November. Meanwhile, Trump says he will not enforce mandatory vaccines, but will he be able to reverse the this trajectory towards world government authoritarianism?

Operation Haircut: Hairstylists To Protest Gov. Whitmer Stripping Barber's License For Reopening

Dark & Dirty FBI Agent Joe Pientka & Wife Living High Life After He Set Up Gen. Flynn Forcing Flynn to Sell House to Pay Legal Fees

Barack Obama to 2020 Graduates: Current Leaders ‘Aren’t Even Pretending to Be in Charge’

Trump Tweets Video Warning Of Big Tech Censorship — Twitter Immediately Censors It

Epic! Press Sec. McEnany Exposes Obamagate During WH Briefing

