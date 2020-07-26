Red Alert! Deep State Dems Have Already Launched Violent Plan To Overthrow The U.S. Government -- Watch Live!

Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State-backed Democrats have already triggered their doomsday program to overthrow Trump and the rest of the U.S. government and install Joe Biden. Motor City Madman Ted Nugent also joins the show to give his take on the nationwide left-wing riots and how to lawfully fight back.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Check out this hard-hitting David Icke report illustrating the globalist plan to shut down society to usher in the New World Order system.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!