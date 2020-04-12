Origin of COVID-19 Discovered? China Now Admits To Secretly Testing Deadly Coronaviruses At Wuhan Facility -- Watch Live

Image Credits: Thana Prasongsin via Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down how the U.S. government under former President Obama helped fund China’s Wuhan biolab, specifically with experimentation on coronavirus with local bats, and why the institutions who helped fund this research are the same entities spearheading the global response to the coronavirus outbreak. Bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins the show to discuss the implications behind these revelations and what it means for the future of U.S.-China relations.

