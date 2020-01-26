Sunday Live: Xi Admits China In 'Grave Situation,' Fears Mount Virus Is Manmade Bioweapon -- US Orders Evacuation

Alex Jones breaks down the implications of the deadly coronavirus, which has gone global, as the Chinese Communist regime scrambles to cover up the scale of the panic and dangers of the virus. Investigative journalist and research laboratory director Mike Adams will join us with major breaking news with sources inside China.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Check out this report by Alex Jones breaking down basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death:

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!