SUNDAY MATINEE: Alex Jones' 2009 Film 'The Obama Deception'

In 2009, Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States — and that was the globalists’ plan all along.

Ten years ago, we brought you “The Obama Deception” to outline the next steps of the elites’ plot to destroy America from within.

In this special LIVE Sunday Matinee, find out how the Obama phenomenon was a hoax carefully crafted by the New World Order, pushed as a savior in an attempt to con the American people into accepting global tyranny.

Obama’s election was a critical juncture in the New World Order’s plans. It’s not about Left or Right: it’s about a One World Government.

In this critical time when the globalist forces are gunning to take down President Trump, cut through all the noise and fake news, and learn about the hidden forces that have captured the U.S. government.

The movie “Seven Days In May” depicts a military coup to overthrow the U.S President. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex in studio to break down the deep state plot Trump must defeat.