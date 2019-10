Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State’s plot to activate Antifa to stage terror attacks throughout America in hopes of driving the final nail into the coffin of the patriot resistance that’s taking back the nation’s sovereignty.

After Mark Zuckerberg’s recent speech at Georgetown University where he praises freedom of speech, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson reveal the obvious lies of the young billionaire threatening to influence our election