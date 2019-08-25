Sunday Show: Trump Just Took The Gloves Off With China + Sargon of Akkad Live In Studio

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump has massively increased border security and customs enforcement, resulting in the seizure of tons of smuggled Chinese drugs and gun parts along the U.S. border. Also, Sargon of Akkad joins Owen Shroyer live in-studio to discuss Trump, UK politics, Big Tech censorship, and more!


Related Articles

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

U.S. News
comments

New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

U.S. News
comments

Wikipedia Has ICE Facilities Listed Under ‘Concentration And Internment Camps’ Section

U.S. News
comments

Comments