Climate Change alarmists would have us believe that the current devastation from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are indicators of climate change, that drastic measures need to be taken, and that the Trump administration is responsible for the devastation for pulling gout of the Paris Climate Agreement.

However, if one looks at what real science has to say, there is a link between sunspot cycles and hurricane season.

Millie Weaver takes us through the science of how sunspot cycles and hurricane seasons are connected and how elites throughout the ages natural cycles to exploit the general public to their advantage.


