Super Bowl Ad Shows ‘Nazi Hunters’ Target Random Guy At Backyard BBQ, New Movie Coming to Amazon

A Super Bowl ad for the movie “Hunters” opens to an apparently normal backyard barbecue until a woman begins shaking, drops a pie, and screams “Nazi” while pointing at an actor who ostensibly plays a Nazi.

Airing during the Super Bowl, the advertisement suggests the movie focuses on a group of “Nazi hunters” who exist, seemingly, to murder people identified as Nazis.

From the YouTube video’s description:

Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.

The movie will launch on Amazon Prime Video on February 21. The film is a project of Jordan Peele, who famously said that he would no longer cast white people in his movies last year.

Last year, a The Hunt was scheduled to be released until the movie was met with sustained backlash for showing global elites hunt and murder conservative Americans for sport.



Mike Adams and Tom Pappert explain why no matter how hard the Chinese government tries to hide the realities of the coronavirus, the truth will always get out!

Vanity Fair reported:

While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” said Universal representatives in a statement. The film’s promotion was temporarily halted this week in deference to the shootings in Dayton and El Paso. The statement continued, “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.” The film—which stars Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and more—received its brightest national spotlight Friday, as President Trump railed on Twitter, “Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate . . . . the movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!” Trump didn’t specify The Hunt as his target, though Fox News likely placed the film on his radar with repeated segments criticizing the film’s perceived focus.

It is unclear if “Hunters” takes creative license with historical events and shows killing of supposed “Nazis,” or if the “Nazis” are simply reported to local authorities as happened in real life.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!