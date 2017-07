Located in the US state of Kansas, the hardened structures were originally missile silos, built by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

But in 2008 Larry Hall bought the decommissioned site and has subsequently spent $20m (£15.5m) converting it into luxury apartments.

His company, Survival Condo, is now selling them for prices ranging from $1.5m (£1.2m) to $4m (£3.1m). Buyers can purchase a half-floor or full-floor unit.

Unlike most flats, the bunkers come with concrete walls which are 9 feet thick.

