Super-Rich Paralyzed As Private Jet Travel Restricted

Private jet demand has been elevated in the last several months as the super-rich have been heading to disaster bunkers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg now says that some wealthy folks have been turned away as jet operators can no longer fly in countries with flight restrictions.

Some of these folks have paid upwards of $150,000 to reserve a spot on these executive jets, are now trapped in countries where the virus outbreak is worsening.

Kanika Tekriwal, the founder of New Delhi-based JetSetGo, said private jet demand had rocketed nine-fold since the virus crisis developed earlier this year.



Tekriwal said one client tried to fly his family out of London to New Delhi last weekend, was stranded on the tarmac when right before takeoff, new flight restrictions were imposed in a stopover country.

India banned flights from Europe and the UK on Monday, which Tekriwal said her client would likely be stranded in London indefinitely.

“Rules are changing every half an hour,” Tekriwal said. “No one knows who’s changing what, some countries are suddenly not allowing pilots of some countries, some countries are not allowing aircraft of some countries.”

The wealthy who didn’t make flight preparations to their disaster bunkers last month will have to hunker down like the rest of us as a “coronavirus winter” is here.

