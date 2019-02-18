Superclass Threatens To Hijack The First Amendment

It will be known as the Alex Jones Statute when it’s all said and done.

At every turn, mainstream media is pushing propaganda on the American public while they pummel our First Amendment into oblivion.

The establishment de-platforms and gradually criminalizes those who would seek the truth while protecting the ruling, elitist, corporatocratic Frankenstein pretending to be real American culture.

A superclass with an army of lawyers is on the verge of hijacking the First Amendment for themselves and they must be exposed.

But is Congress strong enough to protect our rights?


