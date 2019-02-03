'Superhuman' robots will outstrip mankind within 50 years, warns AI expert

Luca De Ambroggi, the research and analysis lead for AI solutions within the Transformative Technology team at London-based global information provider IHS Markit, told Express.co.uk: “In 50 years, it is reasonable to think that robots will be able to “support” and replace human being in several activities. Already electro-mechanical devices outperform humans in sensitiveness and reaction time.” Considering the vast technological progression witnessed in the last decade, Mr Ambroggi said 50 years was “sufficient” to close several gaps with human being.

He added: “Even if our brain will still have advantages and human beings will remain more dynamic and versatile, electronics will be able to outperform humans in several specific functions, as it does today, from machine vision, to audio/speech recognition.

“Humans have to prevent machines being in a position to replace us, and no one else.

“A few years ago Honhai implemented intelligence machine personnel in their production lines in the same way as computers or other equipment replaced humans 30-40 years back.

Freshman congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is suggesting a 90% tax on the wealthy while claiming rich people must pay their “fair share.” Also, media giant YouTube broke its own search engine in order to favor corporate media outlets over alternative news. Joining today’s show is Roger Stone delivering exclusive intel on his next move against the Deep State. Also, Paul Joseph Watson reveals how Big Tech is keeping people in the dark by rigging search results. Furthermore, citizen-journalist Laura Loomer explains her groundbreaking tactics against the fringe-left. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!