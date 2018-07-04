Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rose by 2.8 percentage points from a month earlier to 25.9 percent, a Demoskop opinion poll published by daily Expressen showed on Wednesday.

Combined support for the Social Democrats and the Green Party which make up the minority governing coalition and their budget partner the Left Party was 39.2 percent while the mainstream center-right opposition parties polled at 36.5 percent.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats were supported by 21.0 percent of potential voters in the poll.

