Support For Troops: Trump Spends Hours Shaking Hands of 1,100 Naval Grads

You usually don’t expect commencement speakers to stick around long after the speech is over, especially not when the speaker is the president.

However, when the venue is the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, things are a bit different. And, when the president is Donald Trump, things are a lot different.

Trump: "I could make this commencement address … and immediately leave and wave goodbye … Or I could stay for hours and shake hands with 1,100 and something. What should I do? What should I do? I'll stay, I'll stay!" pic.twitter.com/qsJ220pnHW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 25, 2018

In fact, he not only stuck around to shake hands with each and every grad following his commence address on Friday, he actually asked them whether he could do it.

Well, with a bit of a sly smile attached, one must note.

