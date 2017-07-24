Support For Trump Impeachment Now Higher Than Nixon

More Americans want to see U.S. President Donald Trump impeached than Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal, a new poll has revealed.

According to Monmouth University24 percent of the U.S. public wanted Richard Nixon to leave the White House six months into his second term back in 1973.

Currently, as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the appetite for removing Donald Trump is significantly higher with 41 percent of the U.S. public in favor of impeachment compared to 53 percent who are against it.


